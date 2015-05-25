LONDON, May 25 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.96 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND MAX (pence) IMPACT IMPERIAL TOBACCO 21.40 0.81 MARKS & SPENCER 11.60 0.75 WHITBREAD 56.95 0.40 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) AMEC FOSTER WHEELER 28.50 BELLWAY 25.00 BRITVIC 6.70 CAPITAL & COUNTIES 1.00 CABLE & WIRELESS COMMS 2.67 USc DCC 55.81 DIGNITY 13.01 GT PORTLAND ESTATES 5.50 HICL INFRASTRUCTURE 1.87 INCHCAPE 13.80 MARSTON'S 2.50 NMC HEALTH 5.40 NOSTRUM OIL & GAS 0.27 USC PREMIER FARNELL 6.00 SOCO INTL 10.00 SPECTRIS 30.50 ZOOPLA PROPERTY 1.00 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)