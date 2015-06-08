LONDON, June 8 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 8.37 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND ESTIMATED (pence) IMPACT Johnson Matthey 49.50 0.4 Vodafone 7.62 7.97 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Booker Group 3.14 British Empire Securities 2.00 Big Yellow Group 10.16 Cineworld 9.7 Edinburgh Investment Trust 8.6 F&C Commercial Property Trust 0.5 Intermediate Capital Group 15.1 Londonmetric Property 5.1 Shaftesbury 6.825 Scottish Mortgage Investment 1.55 Temple Bar Investment 7.93 Victrex 11.73 Worldwide 13.00 (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)