LONDON, June 15 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.21 points off
the index.
COMPANY (RIC) UNADJUSTED IMPACT
DIVIDEND (pence)
3I GROUP 14.00 0.53
LAND SECURITIES GROUP 6.52 0.20
SEVERN TRENT 50.94 0.48
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
RIC COMPANY UNADJUSTED IMPACT
DIVIDEND (pence)
3I INF. ORD 3.62 1.07
FIDELITY CHINA 1.3 0.37
GREGGS PLC 20 1.02
PERSONAL ASSETS 1.4 0.11
RESTAURANT GROUP 9.3 0.93
SCOTTISH INV TR 5 0.27
TEMPLETON EMERGE 8.25 1.34
