LONDON, July 27 The following FTSE 250 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. No companies in the blue-chip FTSE 100 index are due to go ex-dividend on Thursday. Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) CITY OF LONDON INVT TRUST CLOSED FUND 3.90 INVESTEC 11.50 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)