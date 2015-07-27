BRIEF-Komercni Banka says expects net interest income slightly lower in 2017
* Komercni Banka says expects net interest income slightly lower in 2017 compared to 2016, Chief Financial Officer Jiri Sperl says
LONDON, July 27 The following FTSE 250 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. No companies in the blue-chip FTSE 100 index are due to go ex-dividend on Thursday. Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) CITY OF LONDON INVT TRUST CLOSED FUND 3.90 INVESTEC 11.50 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)
* Komercni Banka says expects net interest income slightly lower in 2017 compared to 2016, Chief Financial Officer Jiri Sperl says
SINGAPORE, May 4 (IFR) - Asian high-yield bonds were holding up as equities in the region eased after a subdued overnight close on Wall Street.