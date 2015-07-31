LONDON, July 31 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 9.70 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION MAX (pence) IMPACT ANGLO AMERICAN 32.00 USc 1.05 BARCLAYS 1.00 YES 0.66 BP 10.00 USc YES 4.59 RELX 7.40 0.32 SAB MILLER 87.00 USc 2.07 UNILEVER 21.10 1.00 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST 8.15 BEAZLEY 3.30 DOMINO'S PIZZA 9.00 HALFORDS 11.00 HISCOX 8.00 INCHCAPE 6.80 JUPITER 4.00 MELROSE INDUSTRIES 2.80 PENNON 21.82 QUINETIQ 3.60 RPC 11.00 ST MODWEN PROPERTIES 1.90 TELECITY 5.00 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash and Catherine Evans)