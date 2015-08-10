LONDON, Aug 10 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take around 34 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION MAX (pence) IMPACT ASHTEAD 12.25 0.05 ASTRAZENECA 57.50 2.84 BG 9.22 1.23 BT 8.50 2.79 DIAGEO 34.90 3.44 DIRECT LINE 4.60 0.25 FRESNILLO $2.10 USc 0.01 GKN 2.90 0.19 GLAXOSMITHKLINE 19.00 3.62 HSBC $10.00 USc YES 4.93 LLOYDS 0.75 1.69 MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS 2.10 0.06 PEARSON 18.00 0.57 RECKITT BENCKISER 50.30 1.25 RIO TINTO 68.92 3.37 ROYAL DUTCH SHELL A $42.30 USc YES 4.17 ROYAL DUTCH SHELL B $47.00 USc YES 2.92 SCHRODERS 29.00 0.13 STANDARD CHARTERED $14.40 USc YES 0.76 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) BERKELEY 90.00 F&C COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TRUST 0.50 GREENE KING 21.80 IMI 13.90 INFORMA 6.55 KELLER 8.80 MILLENNIUM & COPTHORNE 2.08 PETS AT HOME 3.60 PZ CUSSONS 5.39 RENTOKIL INITIAL 0.87 UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TRUST 0.92 VESUVIUS 5.15 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)