LONDON, Sept 8 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take up to 6.50 points
off the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION MAX
(pence) IMPACT
Admiral Group 51 0.3950464
BHP Billiton 62 cents 3.3310917
CRH 1.4 euro cents Yes 0.3427365
Glencore <GLEN.L 6 cents 1.6289356
Land 6.52 0.2004933
Securities
RSA 3.5 0.1389436
Standard Life 6.02 0.4602581
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY RIC DIVIDEND
(pence)
BETFAIR GROUP 25
BWIN.PARTY 1.92
BERENDSEN 10
CLARKSON 22
COUNTRYWIDE 5
ELEMENTIS 1.7279
F&C COMM PRP 0.5
GRAFTON GRP UN 3.6
JOHN LNG INF FD 3.375
RATHBONE BROS 21
RANK GROUP 4
RESTAURANT GROUP 6.8
SAVILLS 4
TEMPLE BAR INV 7.93
UBM 5.3
(Reporting by Alistair Smout)