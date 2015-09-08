LONDON, Sept 8 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take up to 6.50 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION MAX (pence) IMPACT Admiral Group 51 0.3950464 BHP Billiton 62 cents 3.3310917 CRH 1.4 euro cents Yes 0.3427365 Glencore <GLEN.L 6 cents 1.6289356 Land 6.52 0.2004933 Securities RSA 3.5 0.1389436 Standard Life 6.02 0.4602581 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY RIC DIVIDEND (pence) BETFAIR GROUP 25 BWIN.PARTY 1.92 BERENDSEN 10 CLARKSON 22 COUNTRYWIDE 5 ELEMENTIS 1.7279 F&C COMM PRP 0.5 GRAFTON GRP UN 3.6 JOHN LNG INF FD 3.375 RATHBONE BROS 21 RANK GROUP 4 RESTAURANT GROUP 6.8 SAVILLS 4 TEMPLE BAR INV 7.93 UBM 5.3 (Reporting by Alistair Smout)