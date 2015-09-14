LONDON, Sept 14 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.24 points off
the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION MAX
(pence) IMPACT
ANTOFAGASTA 31.00 USc 0.02
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN 25.70 0.22
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
(pence)
BBA AVIATION 4.85
COMPUTACENTER 6.40
DERWENT LONDON 10.08
INDIVIOR 3.20
INTL PUBLIC PARTNERSHIPS 3.23
INTERSERVE 7.90
PETROFAC 22.00 USc
POUNDLAND 3.00
RENISHAW 34.00
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)