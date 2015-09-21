LONDON, Sept 21 The following FTSE 100 company will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.5 points off the index. RIC COMPANY DIVIDEND IMPACT (pence) Old Mutual 2.65 0.50 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: RIC COMPANY DIVIDEND (pence) CREST NICHOLSON 6.4 DRAX GROUP 5.1 DIGNITY 7.14 ESSENTRA 6.3 KIER GROUP 36.0 LADBROKES 1.0 PLAYTECH 9.6 REDROW 4.0 BOVIS HOMES GRP 13.7 (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)