LONDON Jan 3 The following FTSE 100 companies will
go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for
the latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect would
be to take 0.15 points off the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT
(pence) (points)
ICAP 6.00 0.15
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
Aveva Group 4.00
Dairy Crest 5.70
Firstgroup 7.62
Halma 3.79
ITE Group 4.20
Micro Focus 5.26
Monks Investment 0.50
Trust
Murray 8.00
International
Trust
Scottish 5.80
Investment Trust
WH Smith 15.30