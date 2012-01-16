BRIEF-APQ Global says currently considering a further capital raise
* APQ Global Ltd - currently considering a further capital raise for company
LONDON Jan 16 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect would be to take 2.63 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) Imperial 67.00 2.63 Tobacco Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND Ashtead 1.00 Qinetiq 0.90
* GS shareholders and founder shareholders are no longer regarded as a concert party for purposes of city code on takeovers and mergers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: