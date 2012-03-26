MEDIA-Amazon to sell cars online in Europe - Automobilwoche
Internet retailer Amazon has started hiring staff to become an online car dealer in Europe, trade weekly Automobilwoche reported on Saturday.
LONDON March 26 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect would be to take 4.97 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) Anglo American 46.00 cents 1.49 British Land 6.50 0.22 BSkyB 9.20 0.46 ENRC 11.00 cents 0.10 Prudential 17.24 1.68 RSA Insurance 5.82 0.79 Schroders 26.00 0.17 Schroders 26.00 0.06 non-voting Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND AZ Electronic 8.50 cents Materials Bovis Homes 3.50 Devro 5.50 F&C Asset 2.00 Management Moneysupermarket 3.03 com New World 0.07 euro Resources St James' Place 3.50 Capital
LONDON, June 10 Iran's Aseman Airlines has signed a final deal to buy 30 Boeing 737 MAX jets, state news agency IRNA reported on Saturday.