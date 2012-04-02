LONDON April 2 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices,
the effect would be to take 1.10 points off the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT
(pence) (points)
Pearson 28.00 0.88
Wolseley 20.00 0.22
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
Amlin 15.80
Bodycote 7.30
Chemring 3.50
Interserve 13.00
Jardine Lloyd 14.80
Thomson
Melrose 8.40
Mercantile 18.00
Investment Trust
Murray 13.00
International
Investment Trust
Phoenix Group 21.00
Rentokil Initial 1.33
Savills 10.35