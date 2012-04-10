LONDON April 10 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.31 points off
the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT
(pence) (points)
BG Group 12.96 cents 1.07
IMI 19.00 0.24
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
Berendsen 16.00
F&C Commercial 0.50
Property Trust
Filtrona 7.20
Logica 2.30
Merchants Trust 5.80
Mondi 17.75 euros
Rotork 22.75
RPS 2.90
Ultra 26.80
Electronics
United Business 20.00
Media
Wood Group 9.60 cents