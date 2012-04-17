LONDON April 16 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 9.10 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) Aggreko 13.59 0.14 BAE Systems 11.30 1.41 Capita 14.20 0.34 Kazakhmys 12.6768 0.10 Legal & General 4.74 1.07 Old Mutual 3.50 0.75 Old Mutual 18.00 3.84 special div. Petrofac 37.20 cents 0.23 Resolution 13.42 0.71 Smith & Nephew 10.80 cents 0.23 Tullow Oil 8.00 0.28 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND BBA Aviation 9.95 cents Hikma 7.50 cents Pharmaceuticals International 4.10 Personal Finance Spirax-Sarco 34.20 Taylor Wimpey 0.38