LONDON, April 23 The following FTSE 100 companies will
go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for
the latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 6.83 points off
the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT
(pence) (points)
Centrica 11.11 2.21
Fresnillo 40.00 cents 0.21
GKN 4.00 0.24
Man Group 4.38 0.31
Reed Elsevier 15.90 0.75
Tesco 10.13 3.11
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
Balfour Beatty 8.50
Drax 11.80
Fidessa 24.50
Fidessa Special 45.00
dividend
Greggs 13.50
Informa 11.80
Intl. Pulic 2.925
Partnerships
JD Wetherspoon 4.00
Kentz Corp. 7.30 cents
National 6.50
Express
Regus 2.00
Tullett Prebon 11.25