UPDATE 2-KKR makes $1.7 bln play for struggling Australian telco Vocus
* KKR indicative offer A$3.50 per share vs A$2.86 previous close
The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market makers would take 0.78 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) Babcock International 17.00 0.24 British Land 6.60 0.23 Burberry 18.00 0.31 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND BBA Aviation 2.50 Caledonian Investments 31.20 Cranswick 19.50 De La Rue 28.20 Halfords 14.00 ITE Group 2.10 Paragon Group 1.50 Shanks Group 2.35 TalkTalk Telecoms 6.40
* KKR indicative offer A$3.50 per share vs A$2.86 previous close
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_06072017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Federal cabinet likely to meet in New Delhi. 11:30 am: Junior Finance Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar at an event in New Delhi. 12:00 pm: Tejas Networks IPO roadshow in Mumbai. 2