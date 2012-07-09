BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home Capital Group Inc - GICS in a cashable position $141 million as of june 6 versus $142 million as of june 5
July 9 - No FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, the date after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND Chemring 5.30 Domino Printing 7.24 Sciences FirstGroup 5.70 Merchants Trust 5.80 Monks investment Trust 3.45 Murray International 9.00 Trust
* Home Capital Group Inc - GICS in a cashable position $141 million as of june 6 versus $142 million as of june 5
* Centrue Financial Corporation announces shareholder approval for merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: