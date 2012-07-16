UPDATE 1-Japan's Sumitomo Metal to buy stake in Canada gold project for $195 mln
* Sumitomo Metal looking to boost output through acquisitions
LONDON July 16 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.25 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) Imperial Tobacco 31.70 1.25 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND F&C Commercial 0.50 Property Trust Fidelty China 0.75 Special Situations Halma 5.95 Telecom Plus 17.00
* Sumitomo Metal looking to boost output through acquisitions
June 6 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.