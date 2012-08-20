LONDON, Aug 20 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.01 points off
the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT
(pence) (points)
InterContinental Hotels 13.5 0.15
CRH 18.5 euro cents 0.41
Prudential 8.4 0.85
ENRC 4.1 0.04
Carnival 25.0 cents 0.11
Standard Life 4.9 0.45
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
St James's Palace 4.25
Raven Russia 3.00
Capital & Counties Properties 0.50
Blackrock World Mining 7.00
Utilico Emerging Markets 1.37
Mondi 8.90 euro cents
Catlin Group 9.50
Taylor Wimpey 0.19
Brewin Dolphin 3.55
UBM 6.70