The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.75 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) Glencore 3.40 0.47 Xstrata 8.85 0.69 Croda Intl 26.75 0.14 Legal & General 1.96 0.45 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND Morgan Crucible 3.60 Lancashire 3.16 Ferrexpo 2.09 African Barr. 2.53 Rank Group 2.50 Wood Grp (John) 3.61 Stagecoach Grp 5.40 Henderson Group 2.10 Micro Focus 14.80 John Menzies 7.35 Hikma 3.79 Devro 2.65 Hochschild 1.90 Rotork 16.40