LONDON, Sept 3 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 6.68 points off
the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT
(pence) (points)
Aggreko 8.28 0.08
ARM Holdings 1.67 0.09
BHP Billiton 57.00 cents 2.99
Diageo 26.90 2.67
Evraz 11.00 cents 0.09
IMI 11.80 0.15
Kazakhmys 3.00 cents 0.02
Resolution 7.05 0.37
Serco 2.65 0.05
Shire 1.74 0.03
Tullow Oil 4.00 0.14
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
Amlin 7.50
AZ Electronic 2.50
Materials
Betfair 7.00
British Assets 1.44
Trust
Cape 4.50
Carillion 5.40
Elementis 1.50
Greggs 6.00
International 3.23
Personal Finance
Jardine Lloyd 9.60
Thompson
John Laing 3.00
Infrastructure
JPMorgan American 5.00
Invesment Trust
Michael Page 3.25
National Express 3.15
New World 4.80
Resources
Perpetual Income & 2.55
Growth
Personal Assets 100.40
Trust
Phoenix Group 21.00
Regus 1.00
Segro 4.90
TUI Travel 0.034