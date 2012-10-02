BRIEF-Asanko Gold Expansion DFS confirms organic growth plan
* Asanko Gold Expansion DFS confirms robust organic growth plan and strong cash generation
The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.3 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) British Land 6.6 0.23 Weir 8.0 0.07 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND Bodycote 4.00 F&C Asset Mgt 1.00 Galliford Try 21.00 Inmarsat 16.94 Petropavlovsk 5.00
* Asanko Gold Expansion DFS confirms robust organic growth plan and strong cash generation
* Legg mason - on June 2, co entered into fourth amendment and waiver to company's unsecured credit agreement, dated as of Dec 29, 2015 - sec filing