LONDON, May 14 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 9.59 points off
the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT
(pence) (points)
G4S 5.54 0.31
Wm Morrison 8.31 0.71
Supermarkets
Polymetal 31 cents 0.15
International
Royal Dutch Shell 45 cents 4.32
A
Royal Dutch Shell 45 cents 3.02
B
Sage Group 3.69 0.17
J Sainsbury 11.9 0.65
Whitbread 37.9 0.26
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
888 Holdings 6.5 cents
Carillion 11.85
Computacenter 10.5
F&C Commercial 0.5
Property
Inmarsat 27.45 cents
Premier Oil 5.0
SDL 6.1
United Drug 2.61 euro cents
Utilico Emerging 1.525
Markets
Vesuvius 9.5