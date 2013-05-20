LONDON, May 20 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 7.38 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) CARNIVAL 16.46 ($0.25) 0.12 GLENCORE XSTRATA 6.81 ($0.1035) 2.33 HSBC 6.58 ($0.10) 4.76 INTERTEK 28 0.18 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY RIC DIVIDEND BWIN.PARTY BPTY.L 1.72 BELLWAY BWY.L 9 CAPITAL&COUNTIES CAPCC.L 1 DIPLOMA DPLM.L 5 DIGNITY DTY.L 10.75 EUROMONEY INST ERM.L 7 HOME RETAIL HOME.L 2 HOWDEN JOIN GRP HWDN.L 2.7 INCHCAPE INCH.L 10.5 MENZIES (J) PLC MNZS.L 17.85 MICHAEL PAGE MPI.L 6.75 PROVIDENT FINCL PFG.L 48.4 WITAN INV TST WTAN.L 3.3