BRIEF-Wells Fargo names Lisa McGeough head of new financial institutions group
* Wells fargo names lisa mcgeough head of new financial institutions group
LONDON, July 22 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.14 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) London Stock Exchange 19.80 0.14 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND Bankers Investment Trust 3.5 Chemring Group 3.4
* Wells fargo names lisa mcgeough head of new financial institutions group
NEW YORK, April 7 Famed Las Vegas sports gambler William "Billy" Walters was convicted on Friday of charges that he made more than $40 million through an insider trading scheme that prosecutors said involved a stock tip to star professional golfer Phil Mickelson.