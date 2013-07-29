LONDON, July 29 The following FTSE 100 company will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.21 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) SSE 59 2.21 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust 7.35 Beazley 2.90 City of London Investment Trust 3.63 Fenner 3.75 Investec 10.00