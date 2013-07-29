LONDON, July 29 The following FTSE 100 company will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.21 points off
the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT
(pence) (points)
SSE 59 2.21
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust 7.35
Beazley 2.90
City of London Investment Trust 3.63
Fenner 3.75
Investec 10.00