LONDON, Aug 13 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 20.39 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence unless stated) (points) Anglo American 32.00 U.S. cents 1.06 AstraZeneca 90.00 U.S. cents 2.84 Diageo 29.30 2.89 Fresnillo 4.90 U.S. cents 0.02 GKN 2.60 0.17 Meggitt 3.95 0.12 Pearson 16.00 0.51 Royal Dutch Shell A 38.00 U.S. cents 3.68 Royal Dutch Shell B 45.00 U.S. cents 2.92 Rexam 5.70 0.18 Rio Tinto 54.28 2.65 SABMiller 50.18 1.84 Schroders 16.00 0.07 Standard Chartered Bank 28.80 U.S. cents 1.44 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND Ashtead Group 6.00 CSR 5.00 Direct Line 4.20 MAN Group 1.72 F&C Commercial Property Trust 0.50 Fidessa 12.50 Ferrexpo 3.30 Inchcape 5.70 Informa 6.40 Law Debenture Closed Fund 4.50 Millennium & Copthorne Hotels 2.08 Moneysupermarket 2.16 PZ Cussons 5.04 Telecity 3.50