LONDON, April 7 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.77 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND ESTIMATED IMPACT (pence) (points) GKN 5.3 0.343 IMI 22.5 0.244 St James's Place 9.58 0.193 Standard Life 10.58 0.989 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) Dividend type DIVIDEND (pence) BBA Aviation Final 11 cents Bodycote Combined 19.1 Berendsen Final 19.2 Essentra Final 10.6 Esure Final 13.3 F&C Commercial Property Trust Final 0.5 James Fisher Final 13.54 International Personal Finance Final 5.5 JPMorgan American Investment Trust Final 8.5 Jupiter Fund Management Final 9.1 Rotork Final 30.0 Rentokil Initial Final 1.61 Taylor Wimpey Final 0.47 Ultra Electronics Holdings Final 29.5 John Wood Group Final 14.9 cents (Reporting by Tricia Wright)