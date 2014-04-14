LONDON, April 14 The following FTSE 100
companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which
investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices,
the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by
market-makers would take 3.17 points off the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND ESTIMATED IMPACT
(pence)
ARM Holdings 3.6 0.1995
BAE Systems 12.1 1.5346
Barratt Developments 3.2 0.1238
Capita 17.8 0.4646
Melrose Industries 5 0.2127
Petrofac 26.25 0.2697
Smith & Nephew 17 cents 0.3618
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
(pence)
Amlin 18.2
NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund 0.86
Premier Oil 5
RPS Group 3.84
Savills 15.5
Unite Group 3.2
(Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)