LONDON, April 22 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 8.69 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION MAX MIN (pence) IMPACT IMPACT AGGREKO 17.19 0.172 0.172 ANTOFAGASTA 86.10 US cents 0.720 0.720 BG 9.51 1.284 1.284 CENTRICA 12.08 2.435 2.435 L&G 6.90 1.604 1.604 MONDI 26.45 Euro cents 0.316 0.316 OLD MUTUAL 6.00 1.163 1.163 ROLLS ROYCE 13.40 0.995 0.995 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) BALFOUR BEATTY 8.50 BWIN 1.80 DRAX 8.90 HANSTEEN 2.90 HIKMA 17.00 US cents INTL PUBLIC 3.08 PARTNERSHIPS KENTZ 0.11 US cents MAN GROUP 5.30 US cents MERCHANTS TRUST 5.90 RATHBONES 31.00 TULLETT PREBON 11.25 VESUVIUS 10.25 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alistair Smout)