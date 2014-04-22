LONDON, April 22 The following FTSE 100 companies will
go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for
the latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 8.69 points off
the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION MAX MIN
(pence) IMPACT IMPACT
AGGREKO 17.19 0.172 0.172
ANTOFAGASTA 86.10 US cents 0.720 0.720
BG 9.51 1.284 1.284
CENTRICA 12.08 2.435 2.435
L&G 6.90 1.604 1.604
MONDI 26.45 Euro cents 0.316 0.316
OLD MUTUAL 6.00 1.163 1.163
ROLLS ROYCE 13.40 0.995 0.995
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
(pence)
BALFOUR BEATTY 8.50
BWIN 1.80
DRAX 8.90
HANSTEEN 2.90
HIKMA 17.00 US cents
INTL PUBLIC 3.08
PARTNERSHIPS
KENTZ 0.11 US cents
MAN GROUP 5.30 US cents
MERCHANTS TRUST 5.90
RATHBONES 31.00
TULLETT PREBON 11.25
VESUVIUS 10.25
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alistair Smout)