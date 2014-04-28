LONDON, April 28 The following FTSE 100
companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which
investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices,
the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by
market-makers would take 6.53 points off the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND DIVIDEND ESTIMATED
TYPE (pence) IMPACT
Admiral Group Combined 50.6 0.3934
Fresnillo Special 6.8 cents 0.0271
G4S Final 5.54 0.3409
ITV Combined 6.4 0.9503
Reed Elsevier Final 17.95 0.8321
Travis Perkins Final 21 0.2056
Tesco Final 10.13 3.2282
Weir Group Final 33.2 0.2798
William Hill Final 7.9 0.2703
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
(pence)
African Barrick Gold 2 cents
Bankers Investment Trust 3.6
Cobham 7.04
Croda International 35.5
City of London Investment Trust 3.75
Elementis 6.8129
Foxtons 5.44
Ferrexpo 3.3 cents
Hunting 21.8 cents
Informa 8.125
JD Wetherspoon 4
National Express 6.75
Polymetal International 8 cents
Regus 2.125
SIG 2.4
Senior 3.6
Spirax-Sarco 41
UBM 20.5
