LONDON, April 30 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday May 7, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take up to 6.81 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION ESTIMATED (pence) IMPACT BUNZL 22.4 0.3 BP 9.75 cents Yes 4.23 WM 9.16 0.79 MORRISON REXAM 11.7 0.37 UNILEVER 23.38 1.12 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) BARR (AG) 8.19 CSR 0.091 DERWENT LONDON 21.05 EDINBURGH INV 5 HENDERSON GRP 5.85 JD SPORTS 22.65 FASHION PARTNERSHIP 3 RIGHTMOVE ORD 17 TED BAKER 24.2 UK COMM PROP 0.92 TST (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Atul Prakash)