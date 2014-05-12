LONDON, May 12 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take between 7.92 points and 15 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION MAX MIN (pence) IMPACT IMPACT ABERDEEN ASSET 6.75 0.25 0.25 MGT BARCLAYS 1.00 YES 0.64 GLENCORE XSTRATA 0.11 USc 2.51 2.51 GLAXOSMITHKLINE 19.00 3.66 3.66 KINGFISHER 6.78 0.64 0.64 ROYAL DUTCH SHELL 0.40 USc YES 3.70 A ROYAL DUTCH SHELL 0.47 USc YES 2.71 B SAINSBURY 12.30 0.68 0.68 SAGE 4.58 0.18 0.18 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) ALENT 5.71 CARILLION 12.00 F&C COMMERCIAL 0.50 PROPERTY FIDESSA 69.50 INMARSAT 28.82 USc MORGAN ADVANCED 6.70 MATERIALS (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Francesco Canepa)