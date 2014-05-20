LONDON, May 20 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take between 0.93
points and 5.42 points off the index.
Name RIC Currency Dividen Stock Max Shift Min Shift
d Alternative
CARNIVAL USc 25 0.107345775 0.107345775
COMPASS GBp 8.8 0.626860737 0.626860737
GROUP
HSBC USD 0.1 Yes 4.487234743
HOLDINGS
INTERTEK GBp 31 0.197504042 0.197504042
GROUP
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
Name RIC Dividend Unadjusted
Currency Dividend
CAPITAL&COUNTIES GBp 1
COMPUTACENTER GBp 12.3
DIPLOMA GBp 5.4
DIGNITY GBp 11.83
EUROMONEY INST GBp 7
HICL INF. GBp 3.6
HOME RETAIL GBp 2.3
HOWDEN JOIN GRP GBp 4.5
MICHAEL PAGE GBp 7.25
PROVIDENT FINCL GBp 54
REDEFINE INTL GBp 1.2
UDG HEALTHCARE EUc 2.69
WITAN INV TST GBp 3.6
XAAR GBp 5.5
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Lionel Laurent)