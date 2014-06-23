GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian equities edge up as Japan outperforms, dollar regains traction
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
LONDON, June 23 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.99 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND IMPACT Experian 26.0 cents 0.60 Kingfisher 4.2 pence 0.39 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Aveva Group 22.00 Electrocomponents 6.75 Mitie Group 6.10 PayPoint 23.90 Tate & Lyle 19.80 TR Property Investment 4.60 (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
* Says it completed the sale of AIG Fuji Life Insurance Company Ltd (AFLI) to FWD Group, as planned