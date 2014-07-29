LONDON, July 29 The following FTSE 250 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 4.90 points off
the mid-cap index.
No companies on the blue-chip FTSE 100 index are due to go
ex-dividend on Wednesday.
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
RIC Name Dividend Dividend Max Shift
Type (Pence)
BEAZLEY Interim 3.10 0.822
CITY OF LDN INV Final 3.75 0.5400
FENNER Interim 4.00 0.3932
INFINIS Final 6.63 0.3155
INVESTEC Final 11.00 2.8280
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)