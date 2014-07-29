LONDON, July 29 The following FTSE 250 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 4.90 points off the mid-cap index. No companies on the blue-chip FTSE 100 index are due to go ex-dividend on Wednesday. Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: RIC Name Dividend Dividend Max Shift Type (Pence) BEAZLEY Interim 3.10 0.822 CITY OF LDN INV Final 3.75 0.5400 FENNER Interim 4.00 0.3932 INFINIS Final 6.63 0.3155 INVESTEC Final 11.00 2.8280 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)