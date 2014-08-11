LONDON, Aug 11 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take between 19.75 points and 21.26 points off the index. RIC Name Dividend Stock Max Shift Min Shift (GBp) Alternative ASHTEAD GRP. 9.25 0.1843183 0.1843183 ASTRAZENECA 53.1 2.6528569 2.6528569 BG GROUP 8.47 1.1412093 1.1412093 BT GROUP 7.5 2.3379043 2.3379043 DIAGEO 32 3.190853 3.190853 FRESNILLO 5 USc 0.0199875 0.0199875 GKN 2.8 0.1805475 0.1805475 IMI PLC 13.6 0.1469511 0.1469511 MEGGITT PLC 4.25 Yes 0.1355369 PEARSON 17 0.5472315 0.5472315 ROYAL DTCH SHL A 0.3995 3.7087209 3.7087209 USD ROYAL DTCH SHL B 0.47 USD 2.7188047 2.7188047 RIO TINTO 56.9 2.8104567 2.8104567 SCHRODERS 24 0.1073768 0.1073768 STANDRD CHART BK 28.8 USc Yes 1.3746169 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: RIC Name Dividend Unadjusted Currency Dividend CSR USD 0.052 COUNTRYWIDE GBp 14 DIRECT LINE GBp 14.4 MAN GROUP GBp 2.37 F&C COMM PRP GBp 0.5 FERREXPO USc 3.3 GREENE KING GBp 20.8 INFORMA GBp 4.16 KELLER GROUP GBp 8.4 KENNEDY WILSON GBp 2 LAW DEB CORP GBp 4.7 MILLENNIUM &COP GBp 2.08 MONEYSUP GRP GBp 2.31 NORTHGATE GBp 6.8 PZ CUSSONS GBp 5.23 RENTOKIL INITIAL GBp 0.77 TELECITY GBp 4.5 VESUVIUS GBp 5 (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)