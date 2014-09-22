LONDON, Sept 22 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.49 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) CENTRICA 5.10 1.013 OLD MUTUAL 2.45 0.472 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) ALENT 3.00 BOVIS HOMES 12.00 CREST NICHOLSON 4.10 DRAX 4.70 DIGNITY 6.49 ESSENTRA 5.70 KIER 49.50 LADBROKES 4.30 OXFORD INSTRUMENTS 9.04 PREMIER FARNELL 4.40 PLAYTECH 8.90 EURO CENTS REDROW 2.00 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)