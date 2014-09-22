BRIEF-Palestine Real Estate Investment posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 131,807 versus profit JOD 307,345 year ago
LONDON, Sept 22 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.49 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) CENTRICA 5.10 1.013 OLD MUTUAL 2.45 0.472 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) ALENT 3.00 BOVIS HOMES 12.00 CREST NICHOLSON 4.10 DRAX 4.70 DIGNITY 6.49 ESSENTRA 5.70 KIER 49.50 LADBROKES 4.30 OXFORD INSTRUMENTS 9.04 PREMIER FARNELL 4.40 PLAYTECH 8.90 EURO CENTS REDROW 2.00 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)
DUBAI, April 30 Stock markets in the Gulf may slip on Sunday after global bourses edged down at the end of last week, while first-quarter earnings coming in below estimates at a major Saudi Arabian petrochemical producer may weigh on other producers there.