LONDON, Oct 6 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.82 points off
the index.
From Oct. 9, ex-dividend dates for stocks listed on the London Stock
Exchange will fall on the Thursday of each week, or one business day before the
dividend record. This is due to new European rules - dubbed 'T+2' - aimed at
reducing the time between executing a trade and settling its payment to two
days, rather than three.
Before the new regulation became effective, on Monday, ex-dividend dates
used to fall on Wednesday.
RIC Name Dividend (GBp) Shift
AVIVA PLC 5.85 0.6796832
KINGFISHER 3.15 0.2943671
TRAVIS PERKINS 12.25 0.1193006
WEIR GROUP 15 0.1257498
WPP PLC 11.62 0.6093176
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
RIC Name Dividend Dividend (GBp)
Type
BALFOUR BEATTY Interim 5.6
COBHAM Interim 2.904
HAYS Final 1.8
MURRAY INTL TR Interim 10
RIGHTMOVE ORD Interim 13
SIG PLC Interim 1.42
SPIRAX-SARCO Interim 19.5
SYNTHOMER Interim 3
UNITE GROUP Interim 2.2
