LONDON, Oct 20 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 7.16 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) BAE SYSTEMS 8.20 1.023 HSBC $0.10 USc YES 4.663 INTU PROPERTIES 4.60 YES 0.150 ROLLS ROYCE 9.00 0.66 SMITHS GROUP $0.11 USc 0.241 SMITH & NEPHEW 27.50 0.425 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) BANKERS INVT TRUST 3.70 CITY OF LONDON INVT 3.75 HANSTEEN HOLDINGS 2.00 HOWDEN 1.90 IG GROUP 22.40 JD WETHERSPOON 8.00 JP MORGAN EMERGING MARKETS INVT TRUST 5.50 SENIOR 1.67 TULLETT PREBON 5.60 WILLIAM HILL 4.00 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)