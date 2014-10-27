BRIEF-Trilogy International Partners prices US$350 mln of senior secured notes
* Trilogy international partners says notes will bear interest at rate of 8.875% per annum, will be issued at 99.506% of face value and mature in 2022
LONDON, Oct 27 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.58 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION MAX (pence) IMPACT ITV 1.40 0.21 TESCO 1.16 0.37 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) BARRATT DEVT 7.10 BOOKER 0.52 GO AHEAD GROUP 59.00 PROVIDENT FINANCIAL 34.10 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Blaise Robinson)
* CareDx Inc - constanti will remain with company until june 30th to facilitate a smooth transition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: