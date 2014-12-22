LONDON, Dec 22 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Monday December 29, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.42 points off the index. There are no ex-divs on Thursday December 25 owing to a public holiday for the British stock market. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION MAX MIN (pence) IMPACT IMPACT Burberry 9.7 0.1695087 0.1695087 BT 3.9 1.2497613 1.2497613 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Grainger 1.89 Halma 4.65 Mercantile Inv 8.00 (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)