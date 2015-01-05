LONDON, Jan 5 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.28 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND IMPACT (pence) BRITISH LAND 6.92 0.28 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) DAIRY CREST 6.00 ICAP 6.60 MONKS INVT TRUST 0.50 MURRAY INTL TRUST 10.00 PARAGON GROUP OF COMPANIES 6.00 WH SMITH 24.20 WORKSPACE 3.89 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)