LONDON, Jan 12 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 3.74 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND IMPACT (pence) Ashtead Group 3.00 0.06 Imperial Tobacco 89.30 3.39 Next 50.00 0.29 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Poundland 1.50 Qinetiq Group 1.80 Spirit Pub Co. 1.50 F&C Commercial Property Trust 0.50 NB Global Floating 0.96 (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)