LONDON, Feb 2 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.03 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND IMPACT (pence) Unilever 21.77 1.03 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Daejan Holding 35.0 Edinburgh Investment Trust 5.1 Stagecoach Group 3.2 Victrex 83.76 (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)