PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 12
May 12 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, Feb 9 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 12.32 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION MAX (pence) IMPACT BP 10.00 US cents YES 4.71 ROYAL DUTCH SHELL A 47.00 US cents 4.30 ROYAL DUTCH SHELL B 47.00 US cents 2.98 SAGE 8.00 0.33 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST 17.00 F&C COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TRUST 50.00 RANK 1.60 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)
May 12 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Announces proposed divestment of its stake in 701Search Pte Ltd (701search) to Telenor ASA for about US$109 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: