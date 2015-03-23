LONDON, March 23 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 3.76 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND ESTIMATED (pence) IMPACT British Land 5.536 0.2205137 Prudential 25.74 2.5862236 Schroders 54 0.2402963 Sky 12.3 0.5078634 Smiths Group 13 0.2006799 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Bodycote 29.8 BlackRock World 14 Mining Bovis Homes 23 Countrywide 10 Essentra 12.6 Fidelity Euro 3.64 Foreign & Colonial 2.7 Investment Go-Ahead Group 26.6 Ladbrokes 4.6 Moneysupermarket.com 5.69 Phoenix 0.267 Segro 8.16 (Reporting by Alistair Smout and Atul Prakash; Editing by Lionel Laurent)