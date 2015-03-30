LONDON, March 30 The following FTSE 100 companies will
go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the
resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 3.31 points off the
index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND ESTIMATED
(pence) IMPACT
Intercontinental 33.8 0.3146152
Hotels Group
Lloyds Banking 0.75 1.5962001
Group
Pearson 34 1.088566
Wolseley 30.25 0.3147042
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
(pence)
Interserve 15.5
John Laing Infrastructure 3.375
Closed Fund
Jardine Lloyd Thompson 18.3
Mercantile Investment 17
Trust
Murray International Trust 15
Closed Fund
RIT Capital Partners 15
DS Smith 3.7
