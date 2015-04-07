LONDON, April 7 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.05 points off the index
on April 9.
Besides the stocks going ex-dividend on April 9, insurer Aviva goes
ex-dividend on April 8, with a payment of 12.25 pence that is set to take 1.42
points off the index.
Friends Life shareholders will also be entitled to a 24.10 pence
dividend payment on April 9, as part of Friends Life's takeover by Aviva, after
which Friends Life will be de-listed.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION MAX
(pence) IMPACT
GKN 5.60 0.36
NEXT 60.00 0.35
ST JAMES'S PLACE 14.37 0.29
STANDARD LIFE 11.43 0.88
TAYLOR WIMPEY 1.32 0.17
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
(pence)
BBA AVIATION 11.58 USc
BERENDSEN 20.50
CATLIN 11.70
ESURE 11.70
F&C COMMERCIAL PROPERTY 0.50
JAMES FISHER & SONS 14.90
GREGGS 16.00
IMI 24.00
INTL PERSONAL FINANCE 7.80
ROTORK 30.90
ULTRA ELECTRONICS 31.10
VESUVIUS 11.12
WOOD GROUP 18.60 USc
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Blaise Robinson)